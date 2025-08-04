Rare Heart Defect in 12-Year-Old Treated Without Open-Heart Surgery at AVBRH Wardha

Advertisement



Nagpur,:In a groundbreaking medical achievement, a rare congenital heart defect in a 12-year-old boy was successfully treated at Acharya Vinoba Bhave Rural Hospital (AVBRH), Sawangi (Meghe), Wardha, without the need for conventional open-heart surgery. The procedure was carried out through a minimally invasive stenting method at the hospital’s advanced Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory.

The child was diagnosed with a rare type of Atrial Septal Defect (ASD), located at the junction of the Superior Vena Cava (SVC) and the Right Atrium—a condition especially uncommon among pediatric patients. Treating such cases with stenting is even rarer.

Gold Rate 04 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,300 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,300/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,12,100/- Platinum ₹ 46,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Revolutionizing Pediatric Cardiology

Prof. Dr. Gajendra Agrawal, Head of the Cardiology Department at AVBRH, stated:

“Transcatheter closure of SVC defects with PAPVC is reshaping treatment for complex congenital heart diseases in children. With careful patient selection and advanced technology, we now have a safer, less invasive alternative with excellent outcomes.”

The Expert Team Behind the Success

The team behind the successful intervention included Dr. Akash Lokhande, Dr. Harshal Pawade, Dr. Chetan Rathi, Dr. Vaibhav Raut, and Dr. Vaibhav Mahale. Their combined expertise and planning ensured patient safety and procedural success.

Procedure Highlights:

Use of advanced multimodality imaging for patient assessment

Step-by-step strategic planning with safety as the top priority

Transcatheter closure technique enabling faster recovery and avoiding major surgery

Outcome:

Six months post-procedure, the child is healthy, symptom-free, and leading a normal life.

This achievement underscores AVBRH’s growing reputation as a center of excellence in interventional pediatric cardiology and showcases the transformative power of modern, minimally invasive treatment approaches.