94-Year-Old Woman Dies After Clothes Catch Fire During Prayer at Home

Nagpur: A 94-year-old woman tragically lost her life after her clothes caught fire while she was performing a prayer ritual at her residence in Dixit Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Kapil Nagar Police Station, on August 1, 2025.

According to police, the victim, Vimla Digambar Lakhe, was offering prayers near her household shrine around 1:30 pm when her gown accidentally came into contact with an oil lamp. The flames quickly spread, leaving her with critical burn injuries.

She was initially taken to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and later transferred to AIIMS Nagpur for advanced treatment. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries during the course of treatment.

Kapil Nagar Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) based on the medical findings. Sub-Inspector Ranjit Ranavare is leading the investigation.