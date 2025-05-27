Rare celestial event: At 12.10 pm, May 26, Nagpurians did not find their shadows!

Advertisement



Nagpur: For a brief moment on Monday afternoon, May 26, science met spectacle as Nagpur experienced the rare celestial event known as Zero Shadow Day. At exactly 12:10 pm, objects on the ground cast no shadow — a visual marvel caused by the Sun being directly overhead.

This intriguing phenomenon, which occurs twice a year in regions located between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn, results from the Earth’s 23.5-degree axial tilt. When the Sun’s declination matches a place’s latitude, it reaches the zenith — leading to the absence of shadows at noon.

Gold Rate 26 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,800/- Gold 22 KT 89,100/- Silver/Kg 98,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“This event offers a brilliant demonstration of Earth’s tilt and orbit at work,” explained Manoj Kumar Panda, Project Coordinator at Raman Science Centre & Planetarium, which functions under the National Council of Science Museums, Ministry of Culture.

To mark the occasion, the centre organized a special workshop that drew students, educators, and astronomy enthusiasts. Participants gathered to witness the fleeting moment when shadows disappeared, sparking wonder and scientific curiosity.

Unlike cities further north like Delhi or Srinagar — which never experience this event — Nagpur’s location near the Tropic of Cancer makes it an ideal spot for Zero Shadow Day. The city will next experience it on July 17 at 12:20 pm.

“These experiences bring science to life,” Panda noted. “It’s more than just shadows — it’s about understanding our planet’s relationship with the cosmos.”

Advertisement

Advertisement