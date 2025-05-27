Booty worth Rs 9.95 lakh stolen from VCA curator Hinganikar’s house in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: A daring burglary has rocked Vivekananda Nagar under the Dhantoli Police Station limits, where thieves broke into the house of Praveen Bhaskarrao Hinganikar (58), the Chief Curator of the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA), and decamped with cash and jewellery worth Rs 9.95 lakh.

According to police, Hinganikar had gone for Pune on May 22 to see his son. His other child resides in Bhubaneswar. Grabbing the opportunity, unidentified thieves broke the lock of the back door and entered the premises. They ransacked the cupboards and decamped with Rs 95,000/- in cash and jewellery worth around Rs 9 lakh.

The incident came to light on the morning of May 25, when Hinganikar’s maid arrived and found the back door ajar. She immediately informed him. Upon receiving the news, Hinganikar rushed back to Nagpur and filed a complaint with the Dhantoli Police.

A case of burglary has been registered and the police have begun an investigation. Senior police officials visited the spot, and efforts are underway to scan CCTV footage from nearby areas and identify suspects.

