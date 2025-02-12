Rare Albino Common Sand Boa snake rescued in Nagpur’s Wathoda

Nagpur: Volunteers of Wildlife Welfare Society, Nagpur, rescued a rare Albino Common Sand Boa snake from Wathoda on Monday.

As per the information, Umesh Bhoyar, a resident of Wathoda, witnessed a white coloured snake in his house. Bhoyar immediately informed the Wildlife Welfare Society about the sighting. After getting the information, a team of the Society including Lucky Khalode, Nitish Bhandakkar and Abhishek Sahare rushed to the spot. After some investigation, the volunteers spotted the rare snake and then they rescued it and released it in deep forest in some other place.

Albinism is a genetic mutation in the DNA of a snake where the body does not produce melanin (pigment) which results in white skin or scales. This mutation is recessive and can occur naturally in the wild, but it’s rare.

Tiger rescued from well near Nagpur

In a rare rescue mission, a tiger was safely retrieved by the Forest Department after it fell into a well which is situated in an agriculture field in Sironji village, Nagalwadi Beat of Khapa Forest Range near Nagpur on Monday.

As per a report, Govardhan Raut, owner of the agriculture field visited his farm with his cattle, when he heard the sound of the big cat coming from the well. Raut immediately informed the Forest Department about the incident. A team led by Sachin Athawle, RFO, Khapa, rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. After working hard for two hours, the big cat was pulled out from the well and put into a cage.