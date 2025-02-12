Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha storms into semi-final, to meet Mumbai from Feb 1 in Nagpur

Nagpur: It was a dramatic end to the match. Vidarbha were in command on the fourth day and at one point they were on course for a resounding win. Then, Tamil Nadu tail wagged and frustrated the home side. At 5 pm, after the half an hour extended session, with the visitors looking down the barrel with nine wickets down, umpires asked Tamil Nadu batters whether they wish to play for another half an hour.

M Mohammed and Ajith Ram, the two tailenders, would have denied and had taken the game into the fifth day on Wednesday. But they accepted the challenge. Vidarbha were looking for this extra ‘support’ and with seven minutes remaining on the clock took the last wicket of Mohd to record a resounding 198 runs win and storm into yet another semi-final at VCA Civil Lines Stadium in Nagpur with a day to spare. Vidarbha will lock horns with Mumbai in the semi-finals at Nagpur from February 17.

Gold Rate Wednesday12 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,200 /- Gold 22 KT 79,200 /- Silver / Kg 94,800 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Tamil Nadu chasing an improbable 401 for a win, folded at 202 in 61.1 overs. Vidarbha medium pacer Nachiket Bhute tore Tamil Nadu batting apart with a three-wicket burst in the afternoon breaking the back of the visitiors from which they could not recover. First, captain of Tamil Nadu Sai Kishore delayed the inevitable with a 23-run partnership for the 8th wicket with Sonu Yadav (57) and then Yadav and Mohd Mohammed (12) put up 43 runs for the last wicket to take the game beyond 5 pm. With seven minutes still remaining, Harsh Dubey (40-3) completed the formalities with the wicket of Mohammed caught by Danish Malewar.

Vidarbha put up a mammoth target of 401 thanks to Yash Rathod who hit a classy 112. The target was too steep to climb and Tamil Nadu needed some special efforts from their batters. But it was Bhute who produced a magical spell of seam bowling to take three wickets in his first spell of seven overs. From 25 for one in eight overs, Tamil Nadu were 32 for four in 10.3 overs. Bhute was in stunning form. AdityaThakare forced S Mohd Ali to play an away going delivery to give a simple catch to Danish Malewar at first slip to start Tamil Nadu’s downfall.

Karun Nair showed his athleticism with a direct hit to send B Sai Sudharsan back. From there on, Bhute took over and in a span of just 42 minutes took three wickets to send Sai Kishore-led side’s top order in the hut. He first trapped N Jagadeesan in front and then shaped the ball brilliantly to find the edge of Vijay Shankar. Boopathi Vaishna Kumar failed to gauge the pace of the delivery as the ball rammed into his pads to give Bhute his third scalp. Andre Siddarth (15) and Pradosh Paul (53) tried to rebuild their innings with a fighting 38 runs for the 6th wicket but a direct hit from Rathod put the visitors in deep trouble.

Earlier,Vidarbha innings folded at the stroke of lunch on 272 with Rathod being the last batsman out. Dubey showed maturity and completed his 16th half century from 16 First-Class matches. The left-handed bowling all-rounder has slammed back to half centuries for the fourth successive time this season. In Vidarbha’s last league match against Hyderabad at the same venue, Dubey had scored 65 and 55 and then followed it up with another fifty (69) in the first innings of this match. He continued his purple patch scoring another valuable 64 as Vidarbha swelled their lead.

In his company, Rathod, overnight 55, picked up runs through gaps. He completed his sixth First-Class century with a sweep off Ajith Ram which raced down the square leg fence. The left-hander once again showed his ability of playing long innings. Rathod batted for 331 minutes and faced 213 deliveries for his 112. There was a period when it looked that he would remain stranded at 93 when Vidarbha lost Bhute,Thakare and Akshay Wakhare in quick succession. But last manYashThakur gave Rathod the much needed company to help him complete his hundred. Rival captain Sai Kisore took five wickets in the second innings.