Amravati shocker: Raped by boyfriend, teen ends life, leaves heartbreaking note to shield father from ‘stigma’

"I cannot put any kind of stress on my father...," the girl wrote, highlighting the agonizing mental torment she endured in her final hours

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Amravati/Nagpur: In a heartbreaking incident that has sent shockwaves through the region, a 17-year-old girl from Amravati district tragically ended her life, choosing death over the crushing weight of social stigma following a brutal betrayal. The teenager, driven to despair after allegedly being raped by her boyfriend under the false pretext of marriage, consumed poison and later succumbed during treatment.

The depth of her anguish was laid bare in a poignant suicide note recovered by the police. In it, the minor revealed a devastating truth: her final act was motivated not just by her personal trauma, but by a desperate, protective instinct to shield her family from public humiliation.

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“I cannot put any kind of stress on my father…,” the girl wrote, highlighting the agonizing mental torment she endured in her final hours.

According to her final note, the victim had been in a relationship with the prime accused for the past ten months. The bond, built on trust and the accused’s repeated promises of marriage, eventually led to intimacy. However, the victim alleged that this trust was shattered when the relationship turned into an act of sexual assault and rape.

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Trapped between the severe trauma of the assault and an overwhelming fear of the societal disgrace that would inevitably fall upon her father and family if the truth emerged, the young girl felt she had no way out.

The tragedy extends beyond the primary assault. In her note, the teenager explicitly named three others alongside her boyfriend: a male friend of the accused, and two of her own female friends, holding them responsible for abetting the crime.

The local police have taken swift action, registering a comprehensive case against all four accused. The charges levelled against them include rape and abetment to suicide. Offenses have been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A thorough investigation is currently underway as authorities piece together the timeline of events. Yet, for a grieving family left behind, the cost of systemic societal pressure and broken trust has already proven immeasurably high.

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