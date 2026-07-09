GMR unveils Rs 300-crore airport revamp plan, eyes global cargo hub for Nagpur

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Nagpur: Barely a fortnight after assuming operational control of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, GMR Aero has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to transform the city’s aviation gateway into a world-class passenger and cargo hub. The company will invest nearly Rs 300 crore in the first phase of redevelopment, focusing on a comprehensive modernisation of the existing terminal while simultaneously laying the foundation for a major long-term expansion.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, GMR Group Executive Director and Chief Innovation Officer S G K Kishore, accompanied by Nagpur Airport CEO Shrikant Bhandarkar, outlined the company’s vision following the takeover of airport operations on June 25. The initial refurbishment, expected to be completed within 12 to 18 months, is designed to significantly enhance passenger comfort, operational efficiency and service quality without disrupting airport operations.

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“Our immediate objective is to provide passengers with a seamless, technology-driven travel experience that matches international standards,” Kishore said, adding that GMR intends to deliver visible improvements much sooner than expected.

The upgrade will begin with measures to ease congestion and accelerate passenger movement. The terminal forecourt will be widened, additional check-in counters and self-service kiosks installed, while the security screening area will be expanded with more X-ray machines. A dedicated express security lane for passengers travelling with only cabin baggage will also be introduced to reduce waiting time.

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Passengers can also expect a complete facelift inside the terminal, including modernised washrooms, enhanced seating areas, upgraded flight information display systems, improved signage, expanded retail and food outlets, and new domestic as well as international lounges. Dedicated ‘May I Help You’ staff will be deployed throughout the terminal to assist travellers and improve navigation.

Bhandarkar said the transformation would dramatically improve the airport’s ambience and overall travel experience. “Passengers will begin noticing visible improvements over the coming months while the airport continues to operate normally throughout the refurbishment,” he said.

Even as work on the existing terminal gathers pace, GMR has initiated detailed planning for the airport’s larger expansion project. Kishore said the company hopes to complete the overall development well before the 2030 deadline stipulated under the concession agreement, subject to statutory and environmental approvals.

Drawing on its experience in developing and operating airports in Hyderabad, Delhi and Goa, GMR plans to introduce advanced technology, innovation and globally benchmarked service standards in Nagpur.

Beyond passenger infrastructure, GMR is positioning Nagpur as one of India’s future aviation logistics centres by leveraging its strategic location at the geographical heart of the country.

The company plans to attract global cargo giants such as FedEx and United Parcel Service (UPS) to establish dedicated freighter operations from Nagpur, eventually transforming the airport into an international cargo transit hub. Initially, the focus will be on strengthening domestic cargo operations before expanding into international freight services.

Kishore said Nagpur’s central location offers tremendous potential to generate cargo traffic from across Central India while serving as an ideal transit point for global logistics networks.

ATF hub also on the radar

GMR is also exploring the possibility of developing Nagpur into an Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) refuelling hub, similar to Hyderabad Airport. Such a move could encourage more airlines to schedule technical halts in Nagpur, improving flight connectivity while generating additional airport revenue.

To support the initiative, the company may seek a reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on aviation fuel to 1 per cent, similar to the policy adopted by Telangana, making Nagpur a more competitive refuelling destination.

With a Rs 300-crore terminal makeover already underway and ambitious plans for cargo, logistics and aviation fuel infrastructure in the pipeline, GMR’s blueprint signals the beginning of a new chapter for Nagpur Airport, one that aims to transform the century-old facility into a modern aviation gateway serving both passengers and global commerce.

Highlights

• Rs 300 crore to be invested in the first phase of airport modernisation.

• Existing terminal to undergo a complete makeover within 12–18 months.

• More check-in counters, self-service kiosks and faster security screening.

• New lounges, upgraded washrooms, retail outlets and improved passenger amenities.

• Airport to remain fully operational during redevelopment.

• GMR aims to complete the overall expansion before the 2030 concession deadline.

• Plans to attract global cargo companies like FedEx and UPS.

• Vision to develop Nagpur into a Central India cargo transit hub.

• Proposal to establish an ATF refuelling hub to boost flight connectivity.

• GMR to introduce international standards of technology and passenger service based on its experience at Hyderabad, Delhi and Goa airports.

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