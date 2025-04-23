Rape Accused Escapes from Nagpur Police Lockup

Advertisement



Nagpur – A sensational incident unfolded on Monday at the Imamwada Police Station in Nagpur when an accused in a rape case managed to escape from police custody. The man was rearrested after a frantic search operation that lasted nearly an hour and a half.

The accused, identified as Vivek Badole from Rambagh, has a history of serious criminal charges, including rape and molestation. According to sources, Badole had previously lured a woman with a false promise of marriage and allegedly sexually assaulted her. He was arrested in that case but was later released on bail.

Recently, his name surfaced again in connection with a violent incident in Nagpur, leading to his re-arrest. On Monday morning, while in custody at the Imamwada police station, Badole reportedly complained of nausea. As police personnel escorted him to the toilet outside the lockup, he suddenly pushed one of the officers forcefully and fled the premises.

Gold Rate 23 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,500 /- Gold 22 KT 89,700 /- Silver / Kg 96,800 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The escape sent shockwaves through the police department. Senior officers were immediately alerted, and checkpoints were set up across the area. After an intense 90-minute manhunt, Badole was finally traced and apprehended in the Rambagh locality.

Authorities have now registered a separate case against him for escaping from police custody.

Advertisement