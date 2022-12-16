Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha defeats Railways by 194 runs

Nagpur: Vidarbha defeated Railway by 194 runs on the last day of Ranji Trophy match being played at VCA’s Jamtha Stadium in Nagpur. The Railways, chasing a daunting target of 473 runs set by Vidarbha, were bowled out for 278 runs.

For Vidarbha, Akshay Wakhare and Aditya Sarwate bagged four wickets each in the second innings. For Railways, Amit Mishra scored 119 but his century was in vain. The second highest scorer for Railways was Mohammed Saif who hit 38.

Railways needed 426 runs for a win on the last day while Vidarbha required seven wickets for an outright victory. Railways were immediately troubled and were tottering at 47 for three on the penultimate day.

Summary of the match:

Vidarbha 213 first innings. Faiz Fazal 112 (219 balls), Atharva Taide 43 (114 balls). Karn Sharma 8/38 in 19.4 overs.

Railways 161 first innings. Vivek Singh 81 (131), Pratham Singh 33 (99). Aditya Sarwate 5/53 in 19 overs, Akshay Wakhare 5/60 in 20.2 overs.

Vidarbha 420/8 declared second innings. Akshay Wadkar 130 not out (167 balls), Faiz Fazal 103 (138 balls). Adarsha Pushpendra Singh 3/52 in 14 overs, Akash Pandey 2/125 in 35 overs.

Railways 278 second innings. Amit Mishra 119 (167), Mohd Saif 38 (85). Akshay Wakhare 4/83 in 34.2 overs, Aditya Sarwate 4/94 in 33 overs.

