Ranji Trophy: Gujarat snatches Day 1 honours from Vidarbha with Jayswal’s ton

Nagpur: A maiden century by Vishal Jayswal, playing only his second First-Class match, helped Gujarat recover from a precarious position on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy match against Vidarbha at VCA’s Jamtha Stadium on Wednesday. By the close of play, Gujarat were 281-6 in 86 overs, with Jayswal unbeaten on 110 and captain Chintan Gaja on 43 not out.

Jayswal’s aggressive century came after Vidarbha’s pacers had reduced Gujarat to 98-5, and later 150-6 in 50 overs. The left-handed batsman steadied the ship with two crucial partnerships. First, he added 52 runs for the sixth wicket with opener Priyank Panchal (88), and then, in an unbeaten 131-run stand with captain Gaja, he took Gujarat to a commanding position at stumps.

Vidarbha’s decision to bowl first after winning their fifth consecutive toss seemed justified early on, as their pacers dominated the opening session, taking three wickets for 85 runs. Praful Hinge was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets, while Nachiket Bhute took two, and Aditya Thakare chipped in with one. The pacers took all six wickets that fell during the day, as the pitch offered little assistance to the spinners.

Jayswal, who battled cramps throughout the day, targeted Vidarbha’s spinners, Kedar Devdhar and Akshay Wakhare, in the post-lunch and tea sessions. Gujarat batters accumulated 130 runs off 36 overs in these periods. Panchal, who survived two dropped catches—one by Yash Rathod and another by captain Wadkar—helped Gujarat recover with a solid half-century. Jayswal’s arrival at the crease shifted the momentum, as he mixed caution with aggression, not allowing Vidarbha’s bowlers to dominate. He especially had success against the spinners, finding the boundary with ease.

After tea, runs flowed freely from the bats of Gaja and Jayswal. The 26-year-old Jayswal exhibited an all-around game, using his feet effectively against the fast bowlers and punching the spinners. Gaja, supporting his partner, also targeted the spinners, hitting a couple of boundaries.

Vidarbha’s seamers struck early in the day, with Praful Hinge dismissing Aarya Desai (0) in the third over, followed by a fine delivery from Aditya Thakare that sent Manan Hingrajia (1) back in the eighth over. Despite the early breakthroughs, Gujarat was reduced to 85-3, but Jayswal’s determined knock helped them recover.

With Gujarat at 281-6, the battle is finely poised heading into Day 2. The Vidarbha pacers, who dominated early, will need to regroup, while Gujarat’s tail will hope to add more runs in the morning session.