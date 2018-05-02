Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Ranium Systems builds first of kind software to report sexual misconduct

Nagpur: A team of female software engineers from Ranium Systems, a local software development company has successfully build a solution to report sexual misconduct at workplaces providing a chance for the companies to build a culture of safety and trust among their female employees.

US based company was looking for a team of developers to build a solution to report sexual misconduct at workplaces. Following which the team of Ranium Systems headed by Rita Gaherwar with Vijayshree Saha, Mahima Soni, Aafiya Hanafi and Rutuja Lutade took the job in their hands and developed one of its kind solution for WeVow.com.

From left to right Mahima Soni, Aafiya Hanafi, Rita Gaherwar, Rutuja Lutade, Vijayshree Saha

WeVow equips organization to communicate how much they value their people. When people feel cared for and safe, it allows them to be their best. WeVow is designed to give people 100% clarity that sexual misconduct is not tolerated in an organization. WeVow membership offers wellness counseling, incident reporting, and a set of comprehensive resources for the organizations to build a culture of safety and trust.

The platform and WeVow membership is available for organizations through out the world and Ranium is the first Indian company to take the Vow and commit to the safety, wellness, and value of its people.

Happening Nagpur
Ranium Systems builds first of kind software to report sexual misconduct
Ranium Systems builds first of kind software to report sexual misconduct
State Board 12th Results: Kanak Gajbhiye, Ishika Satija, Rakhi Morey hit top spots in Nagpur
State Board 12th Results: Kanak Gajbhiye, Ishika Satija, Rakhi Morey hit top spots in Nagpur
Nagpur Crime News
Youth stoned to death on Kalmeshwar road, 3 arrested
Youth stoned to death on Kalmeshwar road, 3 arrested
Pratap Nagar police constable ends life over PI’s alleged harassment
Pratap Nagar police constable ends life over PI’s alleged harassment
Maharashtra News
उद्धारली कोटी कुळे भीमा तुझ्या जन्मामुळे
उद्धारली कोटी कुळे भीमा तुझ्या जन्मामुळे
कर्तव्यदक्ष चालक आणि वाहकाचा मनपातर्फे सन्मान
कर्तव्यदक्ष चालक आणि वाहकाचा मनपातर्फे सन्मान
Hindi News
नागपुर का मटका किंग एमपी में गिरफ्तार, ग्वारीघाट से पकड़ाया
नागपुर का मटका किंग एमपी में गिरफ्तार, ग्वारीघाट से पकड़ाया
युवक की नृशंस हत्या
युवक की नृशंस हत्या
Trending News
Pratap Nagar police constable ends life over PI’s alleged harassment
Pratap Nagar police constable ends life over PI’s alleged harassment
TIME now calls ‘Modi unifier like no other’
TIME now calls ‘Modi unifier like no other’
Featured News
Concession in power tariff to industries in Vidarbha, Marathwada extended till 2024
Concession in power tariff to industries in Vidarbha, Marathwada extended till 2024
DRI detains city’s supari trader Manoj Kothari for alleged smuggling
DRI detains city’s supari trader Manoj Kothari for alleged smuggling
Trending In Nagpur
Youth stoned to death on Kalmeshwar road, 3 arrested
Youth stoned to death on Kalmeshwar road, 3 arrested
Pratap Nagar police constable ends life over PI’s alleged harassment
Pratap Nagar police constable ends life over PI’s alleged harassment
नागपुर का मटका किंग एमपी में गिरफ्तार, ग्वारीघाट से पकड़ाया
नागपुर का मटका किंग एमपी में गिरफ्तार, ग्वारीघाट से पकड़ाया
Ornaments worth Rs 1.7 lakh stolen from house in Somalwada
Ornaments worth Rs 1.7 lakh stolen from house in Somalwada
Three including minor raped in Sadar, Ambazari and Mankapur
Three including minor raped in Sadar, Ambazari and Mankapur
Gittikhadan police seizes forbidden pan masala, scented tobacco worth 6 lakh, one arrested
Gittikhadan police seizes forbidden pan masala, scented tobacco worth 6 lakh, one arrested
Oppose for drinking, two men thrash PSI
Oppose for drinking, two men thrash PSI
Chain snatching reported in Beltarodi, Bajajnagar
Chain snatching reported in Beltarodi, Bajajnagar
TIME now calls ‘Modi unifier like no other’
TIME now calls ‘Modi unifier like no other’
Guru Nanak Institutions, Nagpur, Contribute to Skilled India Program
Guru Nanak Institutions, Nagpur, Contribute to Skilled India Program
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145