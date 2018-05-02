Ranium Systems builds first of kind software to report sexual misconduct

Nagpur: A team of female software engineers from Ranium Systems, a local software development company has successfully build a solution to report sexual misconduct at workplaces providing a chance for the companies to build a culture of safety and trust among their female employees.

US based company was looking for a team of developers to build a solution to report sexual misconduct at workplaces. Following which the team of Ranium Systems headed by Rita Gaherwar with Vijayshree Saha, Mahima Soni, Aafiya Hanafi and Rutuja Lutade took the job in their hands and developed one of its kind solution for WeVow.com.

WeVow equips organization to communicate how much they value their people. When people feel cared for and safe, it allows them to be their best. WeVow is designed to give people 100% clarity that sexual misconduct is not tolerated in an organization. WeVow membership offers wellness counseling, incident reporting, and a set of comprehensive resources for the organizations to build a culture of safety and trust.

The platform and WeVow membership is available for organizations through out the world and Ranium is the first Indian company to take the Vow and commit to the safety, wellness, and value of its people.