Rani Lakshmibai Durga Utsav Mandal gears up for Navratri

Inspiring journey of 13 years

Nagpur– We Indians are celebration lovers. Trying to celebrate event called life, Indian culture developed a specialized culture full of zest and joy. It includes not only dance and music but giving lectures and others. Celebrating Navratri Utsav with maintaining our cultural heritage, Rani Lakshmibai Durga Utasv Mandal is there in first place. It is not about celebrating social functions like Durgapuja but to communicate new thoughts , social awareness, our rich history , entertainment and most important is to start a thought process in society specially young generations.

Every year the Navratri Utsav of Rani Lakshmibai durgotsav Mandal, is devoted to the frredom fighters of our great nation and that is the exclusiveness of this event. Mandal tries to showcase their life and work . This exhibition is the biggest attraction for Nagpur enthusiasts. Literacy awareness, environment conservation and child labour issues are taken for decoration. Rani Lakshmibai Durga utasav Mandal is the only one of its type in Vidarbham , who organizes informative yet entertaining programmes.

This year the theme of decoration is India’s space research and other related innovations. Ghatsthapna will be done on Sunday 29th September 2019 with zestful beats of Shivmudra DholTasha Pathak. An exhibition on Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj photographs will be inaugurated on same day in the evening at 7 o’clock. East Lakshmi Nagar Volleyball Ground will be the venue for all events.

Rani Lakshmibai Durga Utasv Mandal President Prasanna Mohile,Secretary Anand Kajgikar,Treasurer Amol Anwikar,NGO Sunshine Foundation’s Swati Banerjee, & members Neeraj Dontulwar & Kartik Bande shared dais in Press Conference held at Hotel Ashok.

Ladies and children will show their talent and perform dance and other artforms. ‘Pratapgadh : Ek Mantra Yudha’ the talk by Mr. Rahul Solapurkar is organized on Wednesday 2nd October. Young and bright singer of Orange City Niranjan Bobde and his team will present ‘Bhakti Swarabhishekam’ a programme based on dance and music. Friday 4th October will be the day for ‘Maharaja : Aisa Janta Raja n Hone’ an audio visual presentation based on life of Chatrpati Shivaji Maharaj. Concept by Swati Banarjee and directed by Prafull Mategaonkar. Well known dancer Sonia Parchure will present musical dance drama ‘he …Nade…Sarite’ on Saturday 5th October. The winner of Indian Idol Salmaan Ali will be live in concert on Sunday 6th October. Nawchandi Yadnya, Mahaprasad and MahaGarba is scheduled on Monday 7th October.

All the programmes are scheduled at 7 o’clock. All these events will surely hep to handover our great cultural heritage to next generations. Thousands of people visit the pandal every year and that is the energy source for Mandal itself.

All the events in Navratrotasav will be open for all and no charges will be taken for the same. Regular and good publicity by all media persons is highly appreciated and through that this information will reach to more people. We believe that your media house will surely give proper publicity to this event. With family and friends, You all are invited for Mandal’s events. Come, have blessings of Goddess Durga and oblige us !