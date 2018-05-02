Ramzan moon sighted, fasting begins from Sat

Ramzan, the Islamic month of prayers and fasting, will begin from Saturday in India amid a lockdown in force due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ramzan moon was sighted on Friday, clerics said.

Every year the sighting of the Ramzan moon brings great cheer for Muslims as they scamper to make preparations for fasting and head to mosques to begin special ‘Taraweeh’ prayers, but not this time.

At a meeting of the Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee, Imarat-e-Sharaiyah-Hind here, it was announced that the moon was sighted in Delhi and in several parts of the country.

Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari and Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri mosque Mufti Mukarram Ahmed also said the moon was sighted and the fasting will start from Saturday.