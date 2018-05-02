Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Apr 24th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Ramzan moon sighted, fasting begins from Sat

    Ramzan, the Islamic month of prayers and fasting, will begin from Saturday in India amid a lockdown in force due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    The Ramzan moon was sighted on Friday, clerics said.

    Every year the sighting of the Ramzan moon brings great cheer for Muslims as they scamper to make preparations for fasting and head to mosques to begin special ‘Taraweeh’ prayers, but not this time.

    At a meeting of the Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee, Imarat-e-Sharaiyah-Hind here, it was announced that the moon was sighted in Delhi and in several parts of the country.

    Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari and Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri mosque Mufti Mukarram Ahmed also said the moon was sighted and the fasting will start from Saturday.

    Happening Nagpur
    Mohta family distributes food items to needy persons, water to on duty police personnel during lockdown
    Mohta family distributes food items to needy persons, water to on duty police personnel during lockdown
    ‘Stay at home’ message passed on by canine squad of Nagpur Police
    ‘Stay at home’ message passed on by canine squad of Nagpur Police
    Nagpur Crime News
    Yug Chandak Murder Case : SC commutes guilty’s death sentence to life imprisonment
    Yug Chandak Murder Case : SC commutes guilty’s death sentence to life imprisonment
    Nagpur rural crime branch nabs 7 for gambling in Narkhed
    Nagpur rural crime branch nabs 7 for gambling in Narkhed
    Maharashtra News
    महाराष्ट्रात कोरोना चाचण्यांची संख्या झाली एक लाखावर
    महाराष्ट्रात कोरोना चाचण्यांची संख्या झाली एक लाखावर
    औधोगिक क्षेत्रातील 70 उधोग सुरू कामगारांना सुरक्षित वातावरण जिल्हाधिकारी रविंद्र ठाकरे
    औधोगिक क्षेत्रातील 70 उधोग सुरू कामगारांना सुरक्षित वातावरण जिल्हाधिकारी रविंद्र ठाकरे
    Hindi News
    तो क्या भाजपा और कांग्रेस कोरोना मुक्त है ?
    तो क्या भाजपा और कांग्रेस कोरोना मुक्त है ?
    लॉकडाउन में विधायक समीर मेघे का धरना प्रदर्शन
    लॉकडाउन में विधायक समीर मेघे का धरना प्रदर्शन
    Trending News
    Corona in Nagpur: Cases jump to 104, 17 treated
    Corona in Nagpur: Cases jump to 104, 17 treated
    DIO confirms 100 Corona cases in Nagpur
    DIO confirms 100 Corona cases in Nagpur
    Featured News
    Local netas defying lockdown norms in Nagpur
    Local netas defying lockdown norms in Nagpur
    SC Grants Two Weeks Protection To Arnab Goswami
    SC Grants Two Weeks Protection To Arnab Goswami
    Trending In Nagpur
    औधोगिक क्षेत्रातील 70 उधोग सुरू कामगारांना सुरक्षित वातावरण जिल्हाधिकारी रविंद्र ठाकरे
    औधोगिक क्षेत्रातील 70 उधोग सुरू कामगारांना सुरक्षित वातावरण जिल्हाधिकारी रविंद्र ठाकरे
    मुख्यमंत्री सहायता निधीसाठी 11 लाख रुपयांचा धनादेश
    मुख्यमंत्री सहायता निधीसाठी 11 लाख रुपयांचा धनादेश
    “मुख्यमंत्र्यांनी सांगावं, मी नागपुरात बसल्या बसल्या लाख-दीड लाख पीपीई किट पाठवतो”
    “मुख्यमंत्र्यांनी सांगावं, मी नागपुरात बसल्या बसल्या लाख-दीड लाख पीपीई किट पाठवतो”
    सतरंजीपुराच्या ‘त्या’ रुग्णाच्या संपर्कातील दोघे उपचारानंतर घरी परतले
    सतरंजीपुराच्या ‘त्या’ रुग्णाच्या संपर्कातील दोघे उपचारानंतर घरी परतले
    नेल्को वर्कर्स बेनिफिट को-ऑपरेटिव्ह क्रेडीट सोसायटी लिमिटेड नागपूरच्या वतीने मुख्यमंत्री सहाय्यता निधीस २.५ लक्ष रुपयांची देणगी
    नेल्को वर्कर्स बेनिफिट को-ऑपरेटिव्ह क्रेडीट सोसायटी लिमिटेड नागपूरच्या वतीने मुख्यमंत्री सहाय्यता निधीस २.५ लक्ष रुपयांची देणगी
    Corona in Nagpur: Cases jump to 104, 17 treated
    Corona in Nagpur: Cases jump to 104, 17 treated
    नागपुरात कोरोना रुग्णांची संख्या पोहचली १०४ वर; विदर्भात १७७
    नागपुरात कोरोना रुग्णांची संख्या पोहचली १०४ वर; विदर्भात १७७
    नागपूरातील वाठोडा पोलीस स्टेशनने साजरा केला एकाच परिवारातील 3 सदस्यांचा वाढदिवस
    नागपूरातील वाठोडा पोलीस स्टेशनने साजरा केला एकाच परिवारातील 3 सदस्यांचा वाढदिवस
    वानाडोंगरीत संशयित कोरोनाबाधीतांना हटवण्यासाठी आ.समीर मेघे यांचे धरणे आंदोलन
    वानाडोंगरीत संशयित कोरोनाबाधीतांना हटवण्यासाठी आ.समीर मेघे यांचे धरणे आंदोलन
    मनपाच्या समुपदेशनामुळे शेकडोंना फायदा
    मनपाच्या समुपदेशनामुळे शेकडोंना फायदा
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145