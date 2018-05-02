Ramtek Vidhan Sabha Election 2019, Latest Update

For update on Latest Read this page starting 8 am on Oct 21 .. Voting Day

Every vote counts. Please vote in the upcoming Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Elections to be held on 21st October 2019

Ramtek (Assembly constituency) is one of twelve constituencies of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha located in the Nagpur district.

It is a part of the Ramtek (Lok Sabha constituency)(SC) from Nagpur district along with five other assembly constituencies, viz Katol, Hingna, Umred(SC), Kamthi and Savner (Assembly constituency).[citation needed]

Members of Assembly

1999: Ashish Jaiswal, Shiv Sena

2004: Ashish Jaiswal, Shiv Sena

2009: Ashish Jaiswal, Shiv Sena

2014: Dwaram Reddy, Bharatiya Janata Party