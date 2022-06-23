Ramtek Sena MP Krupal Tumane denies he’s with Shinde

Advertisement

Shiv Sena MP Krupal Tumane on Thursday denied reports of joining the rebel faction led by Eknath Shinde, and asserted that he was with the Sena. Tumane, the Lok Sabha member from Ramtek in Nagpur, said “patience is the need of the hour”.

Maharashtra cabinet minister Shinde, who is camping in Assam’s Guwahati city with rebel Sena MLAs, on Wednesday claimed the claimed the support of 46 legislators, including some Independents.