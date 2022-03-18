Ramjee, H.K. Foods booked for “Infringement of Copyright” in MIDC

Nagpur: First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Proprietor of Ramjee Foods and H.K. Foods for alleged Infringement of Copyright, police said.

Based on the complaint of Manish Sudarshan Khungar, owner of KB’s Food, MIDC Police have booked accused Ramesh Khungar, owner of Ramjee Foods and Harjee Khungar, owner of H.K. Foods under the Copyrights Act 1957. No arrested have been made so far.

According to police sources, the accused duo was reportedly using artistic design of KB’s Murmura to sell their products my misleading customers from quite some time. After getting to know about this malpractice, Manish approached MIDC Police and registered an FIR on Wednesday.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, the squad of MIDC Police on Thursday raided Ramjee Foods and H.K. Foods and siezed the packaging.

KB’s Food has urged its customers to be cautious regarding such malpractice and verify twice before buying any such dubious products.

Also our company name is KB Foods and product name is KB’s Murmura informed press release