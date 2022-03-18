ISKCON Radhakanta temple vandalised in Dhaka

The ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Bangladesh’s Dhaka was vandalised on Thursday.

More details are awaited.

This incident comes a few months following a series of attacks on minority religious places in Bangladesh that took place last October.

An ISKCON temple in Noakhali city in Bangladesh was vandalised and a devotee was killed by a mob on October 16.

Earlier, communal tensions gripped Bangladesh following allegations of the Quran being dishonoured at a puja pavilion in Cumilla on October 13 last year, triggering violence in several districts across the country.