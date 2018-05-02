Ramgarhia Forums distributes grocery kits to Sikh families

Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia Sikh Welfare Forum (MJSRSWF) observing the length of lockdown made efforts to prepare a list of such Sikh families in Nagpur who need support. Accordingly CA Amarjeet Singh Sandhu was entrusted the job to prepare a list of names of such families.

Thereafter Members of MJSRSWF contributed for this cause as per request call made by its president Manohar Singh Nagi, who also said that it’s our fundamental duty to support our community during such times.

Once the kits were ready, CA Amarjeet Singh Sandhu & Maninder Singh Dadiala took the responsibility of distributing it personally to almost 80 Sikh families.

Immediate Past President Balbir Singh Renu appreciated the efforts of Ramgarhia Forum describing it as wonderful gesture to look after Sikh families during such needs.

Following Members of the Ramgarhia Forum contributed for this noble cause, Manohar Singh Nagi, Balbir Singh Renu, Balwinder Singh Saggu, Paramjeet Singh Wade, Kashmir Singh Panesar, Jaswinder Singh Sondh, CA Amarjeet Singh Sandhu, Tejinder Singh Saggu, Jasbir Singh Virdi, Tejinder Singh Renu, Lakhbir Singh Katode, Baljeet Singh Virdi, Tarlok Singh Sokhi, Maninder Singh Dadiala, Amarjeet Singh Shergill and others.