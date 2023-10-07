Ramdaspeth residents furious over nagging delay in bridge construction, traffic woes

Nagpur: Residents of Ramdaspeth, a bustling neighbourhood in Nagpur, are growing increasingly frustrated with the prolonged delay in the construction of a vital bridge and the ensuing traffic chaos it has caused. Furthermore, many residents claim that no government authorities have visited the area for an assessment, known as a “panchnama,” following the devastating floods that struck Nagpur recently.

In this report, we delve into the concerns of the residents and discuss who should be held responsible for these issues — the contractor or the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

The construction of the bridge in Ramdaspeth has been ongoing for an extended period, far beyond the initially projected timeline. This delay has resulted in severe traffic congestion and inconvenience for the local population, impacting their daily lives, businesses, and overall mobility.

Shockingly, several residents have reported that no government officials or representatives from the NMC have visited the area for a panchnama after the Nagpur floods. The residents of Ramdaspeth are expressing their frustration and disappointment over these issues. They feel that the government authorities have failed in their duty to provide timely relief and support during times of crisis and have also neglected the basic infrastructure needs of the neighbourhood.

Determining who should be held responsible for these problems is a complex issue. The contractor responsible for the bridge construction may face scrutiny for the delay, but it is equally important to question the efficiency and accountability of the NMC in overseeing such projects and responding to citizens’ needs during emergencies.

