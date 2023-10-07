Life saving act: Nagpur docs remove iron rod pierced in teenager’s head

Nagpur: An 18-year old labourer from Chowrai, district Chhindwara (MP) not only miraculously survived fall from 80 feet but also the injury he suffered due to iron rod piercing into his head. A team of doctors in Nagpur performed a difficult neurosurgery.

The labourer had an iron rod impaled in his head at a construction site. Luckily, other labourers cut the iron rod from below and rushed him to Kalpavruksha Hospital, near Chhatrapati Nagar in Nagpur. He was drowsy but still alive and had already suffered significant blood loss from the head. A rusted thick iron rod had penetrated the head from the left side and was coming out from the opposite side.

A team of doctors under the Senior Neurosurgeon and Director Dr Pavitra Patnaik, swung into action. There were multiple challenges before the doctors in such rare cases. The patient was stabilised, investigated and operated. CT Scan of brain with angiography showed very close proximity to the rod to the superior sagittal sinus (part of brain). The skull was fractured on both sides and the biggest challenge before the neurosurgeon was to remove the rod without damaging any major blood vessels or vital areas of the brain, said Dr Patnaik while talking to a local newspaper.

The boy is under strict observation and antibiotic cover. Prevention of infection/meningitis is a major concern due to heavy contamination in the post-operative period, said Dr Patnaik. Medical Director of Kalpavruksha Hospital Dr Krishna Parate and Medical Superintendent Dr R G Patil, Director Dr Vishvas Dashputra, Dr Sanjay Ambatkar, Dr Vikram Desai, Dr Komal Likhar, Dr Sanjay Madankar, Dr Smita Parate, Intensivist Dr Rahul Hiwaj and his team, RMO Dr R Ramteke, Dr B Prajapati, Dr R Shahu, congratulated the team.

