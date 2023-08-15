Rambhau Bondale hoisted tricolor flag at Nagpur’s RSS headquarters!

Nagpur: On the occasion of August 15, at the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), 99-year-old Swayamsevak Ram Bhau Bondale hoisted the tricolor. Ram Bhau Bondale was born in the year 1925. It was during this year that the RSS was founded.

During that time, Rajesh Loya, the leader of the Nagpur Mahanagar Union, was also present. In his speech, he conveyed that the idea of individuality should not be maintained in the thoughts, but should manifest in actions. In the era of immortality, efforts need to be made to create vessels of immortality. The dreams of the next generation should be envisioned; our country is a worshiper of non-violence, and any incidents of violence disturb us. At this moment, a significant number of RSS Swayamsevaks and CRPF personnel were present.

