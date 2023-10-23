Rakesh Mishra murder case accused slapped with MCOCA in Nagpur

Nagpur: Following the shocking murder of police informer Rakesh Mishra in August this year, Nagpur Police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused involved in the case.

The individuals against whom MCOCA has been applied are: Deepak Nandakishor Verma (44), a resident of Rajiv Nagar, MIDC, Ashwin alias Sontu Nagorao Pradan (39), a resident of Ward No. 5, MIDC, Ganesh alias Barra Rama Dandekar (26), Rajiv Nagar, Hingna, Rahul alias Sinu Sanjay Shinde (23), Vidarbha Society, Yavatmal, Devansh Ajay Sharma (23), a resident of Ganpati Mandir, Yavatmal, Hasan Khan alias Gabbar Anvar Khan (20), a resident of Indranagar Sharda Chowk, Yavatmal, Vedant Santosh Mankar (19), Yavatmal, Amir alias Amira Mustafa Shah (19), a resident of Hingna Road, Nagpur, Arjun alias Pista Rama Dandekar (24), a resident of Rajiv Nagar, Hingna Road, Nagpur.

Advertisement

These individuals were involved in the brutal killing of Mishra. It is pertinent to mention that Mishra was brutally attacked near Shantiniketan School within the jurisdiction of MIDC Police Station on the night of August 16. The victim sustained critical injuries as a result of the attack and succumbed to them at the hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement