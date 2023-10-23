Book Fair at DPS MIHAN

Nagpur: DPS MIHAN organized a noteworthy Book fair by Reading India 2023 under the aegis of Ministry of Culture and Development on 20th and 21st October, 2023. Children loved to explore the wide variety of books displayed during the Parent-Teacher Meeting along with the parents. This event aimed to create an engaging atmosphere for parents and children to immerse themselves in the world of literature and books.

The book fair provided a platform for attendees to explore a rich and diverse selection of books. It not only promoted the love for reading but also served as a means to broaden knowledge and understanding. The event encouraged literary exploration, enabling parents as well as children to discover new stories, gain insights, and foster a deeper appreciation for literature.

Overall, the book fair was a wonderful addition to the Parent-Teacher Meeting, emphasizing the importance of reading and its role in education and personal growth. It showcased the school’s commitment to holistic development and the promotion of a culture of learning.

