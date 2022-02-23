Raja Gaus gang member attacks Nagpur Jail Official

Nagpur: A jail official was attacked by a member of the notorious Raja Gaus gang at Central Jail on Monday, police officials said.

Dhantoli police have booked accused Shoeb Salim Khan (30) on the basis of a complaint lodged by Jail Officer Hemant Ingole (32).

A police official said that Shoeb Khan was the member of notorious Raja Gaus gang which was involved in the jail-break case. Raja Gaus, Shoeb and others are in the jail in dacoity case reported at Rana Pratap Nagar police station. Gaus, Shoeb and oth- er gang members were sentenced to two years’ imprisonment by the court.

On February 17, Ingole conducted a routine check-up of the barracks. He found some medicines and an eight-inch long sharp wire in Shoeb’s barrack during the search, police said. The jail administration was preparing to take stern action against Shoeb. He was angry over the jail officer for the seizure.

On Monday at 4.30 pm, Ingole was working outside the circle office. Shoeb caught hold of Ingole and bashed him up. The Jail guards somehow managed to overpower Shoeb. On the basis of a complaint lodged by Ingole, a case under Sections 353 and 332 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Dhantoli police.

It may be mentioned here that Raja Gaus was involved in many serious crimes in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Five members of the gang including Gaus and Shoeb had escaped from the jail in 2015, police said.