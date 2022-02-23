It’s official! RTMNU to hold Summer 2022 examinations offline

RTMNU.png

Nagpur: The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) will be conducting all the examinations to be held in summer in offline mode.

For the last two years, University is conducting all examinations virtually because of COVID-19 pandemic. University had conducted last two examinations involving colleges.

All the examinations of even semesters were conducted by University while the odd semester examinations were looked after by the colleges. But, all the summer examinations to be taken in off-line mode will be conducted by University alone.