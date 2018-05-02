Raj Thackeray met Sonia Gandhi ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls

New Delhi: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray today met UPA chairperson and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at her residence in the national capital ahead of the assembly election in Maharashtra.

Assembly election in Maharashtra is likely to be conducted in the next three months and Thackeray-Gandhi meeting is considered as an attempt built a reliable front against the ruling Devendra Fadnavis led BJP-Shiv Sena government.

Thackeray was quite vocal against the BJP government and especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections despite not contesting on even a single Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra. Thackeray joining the Congress-NCP alliance will help the diversion of Maratha votes in the state.

Earlier demanding that the upcoming assembly polls to be conducted via paper ballot and not Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) Thackeray me Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. In his first visit to the national capital in last 15 years Thackeray submitted a letter to the Election Commission, demanding it to switch back to the traditional paper ballot. He termed the meeting “mere formality”.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the MNS chief said, “There are doubts in the minds of voters that the votes they cast do not go to their chosen candidates. In such a scenario, the Election Commission should switch back to paper ballots and conduct the Maharashtra state polls through it. We strongly feel that the EVMs can be tampered with.”