    Published On : Thu, Apr 23rd, 2020
    National News

    Raj Thackeray Asks Maharashtra CM to Let Wine Shops Reopen as It Will Boost Revenue

    MNS president Raj Thackeray on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Office seeking opening of wine shops in Maharashtra to ensure revenue inflow into the states treasury, which he said is fast depleting during the ongoing coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

    Raj Thackeray, in a letter to the CMO, said allowing wine shops to remain open does not mean trying to cater to the needs of alcohol consumers, but to ensure revenue inflow during difficult times like the one faced by the state currently in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

    He said wine shops, closed since the lockdown was implemented a month ago, can be allowed to remain open by ensuring social distancing norms are adhered to.

    The state government should not try to get caught up in some moral issue at such a crucial time and take the necessary decision.

    “Let’s face the problem and find solutions instead,” the MNS chief said in the letter. He said the state’s treasury is fast depleting during the lockdown, which has been extended till May 3.

    He also called for allowing hotels and kitchens providing affordable foods to run, sticking to social distancing rules, as a big chunk of Maharashtra’s population is dependent on them. This will help revive the state’s weakening economy, he said.

