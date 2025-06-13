Raisoni Chess: Top seed Kundu just a win away from Gold

Advertisement



Nagpur: Top seed Kaustuv Kundu of West Bengal won back-to-back rounds to take the sole lead with 9.5 points in the 18th GH Raisoni Memorial International Rating Chess Tournament, currently in progress at Shraddha Park, Wadi Hingna Link Road, Nagpur, on Thursday.

With just a round remaining in the Classical format of the tournament, Kundu jumped to the sole lead, half a point ahead of second-seeded Arun Kataria, who was held to a draw in the ninth round by Nagpur’s FM Suhan Deshpande in a French game that lasted 45 moves. While Kundu halted the winning run of Nagpur’s 12-year-old and 13th-seeded Kushagra Paliwal in 34 moves in the ninth round, the top seed outclassed Shrenhik Jain in the 10th and penultimate round to take the sole lead.

Kundu is just a win away from winning the gold medal. Three Nagpur youngsters, Shaunak Badole, Sahejveer Singh Maras, and Kushagra Paliwal, are also in medal contention after winning their respective 10th round games. Though they are out of gold medal contention, Shaunak, Sahejveer, and Kushagra could well earn the right to stand on the podium.

Results (Round 10)Kaustuv Kundu (9.5) beat Shrenhik Daklia Jain (7), Kumar Gaurav (7) lost to Arun Kataria (9), Mayank Sonare (7) lost to Shaunak Badole (8), Sahejveer Singh Maras (8) beat Ojas Bhoyar (7), Suhan Deshpande (7.5) drew with Arpita Patankar (7.5), Arnav Moon (7) lost to Kushagra Paliwal (8), Sahil Ghorghate (7.5) beat Yodharth Narule (6.5), Nilay Kulkarni (7.5) beat Swaraj Mishra (6.5), Sohum Pawar (7.5) beat Rajanikant Buxy (6.5), Sonowal Gouranga (7.5) beat Jaiveer Patil (6.5).

