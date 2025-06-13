Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand after bomb threat

Advertisement



New Delhi/ Phuket: A Delhi-bound Air India flight (AI 379) reportedly made an emergency landing in Thailand after a bomb threat. The flight took off from Phuket when it received the threat.

There were 156 passengers aboard the flight. All passengers are reported to be safe.

Earlier in the day, a London-bound Air India flight (AIC129) returned to Mumbai after remaining in air for three hours on Friday morning. The flight took off from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at around 5:39 am.

Meanwhile. the airline announced the diversion and return of 16 of its international flights in response to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran and the closure of Iranian airspace.

“Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace and in view of the safety of our passengers, the following Air India flights are either being diverted or returning to their origin,” Air India said in a statement.

Flight AI 379 had landed, and the airport was proceeding with emergency plans, an official told Reuters. The aircraft took off from Phuket airport for the Indian capital at 9:30 am (0230 GMT) on Friday, but made a wide loop around the Andaman Sea and landed back at the Thai island, according to flight tracker Flightradar24.

AOT did not provide details on the bomb threat.

