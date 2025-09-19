Rain Hampers Navratri Preparations in Nagpur’s Chitar Oli; Idol Makers Worried as Durga Idols Get Damaged

Nagpur: With the grand Sharadiya Navratri festival set to begin on November 22, preparations in Nagpur’s traditional idol-making hub, Chitar Oli, have reached the final stage. While devotees eagerly await the darshan of Goddess Durga’s idols, continuous heavy rains over the past two days have brought major setbacks for the artisans.

Chitar Oli is Nagpur’s historic center of idol-making, where generations of sculptors have crafted exquisite idols of Goddess Durga. This year, however, the rains have caused havoc. Several completed idols were soaked and damaged, leading to significant financial losses. Idol makers are now left with the daunting task of reworking or remaking many idols within a very short time.

Gold Rate 19 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,10,300 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,02,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,29,600/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“It is heartbreaking to see idols that we crafted with weeks of hard work ruined within minutes of rainfall. Still, we are working day and night again to make sure devotees don’t face disappointment,” said one worried idol maker.

To minimize further losses, artisans are trying to protect the idols with makeshift sheds, plastic covers, and tarpaulins. Despite the setback, they continue to toil tirelessly to meet the expectations of devotees and festival organizers.

As Navratri celebrations pick up across the city, Chitar Oli’s artisans are battling against time and weather to ensure magnificent idols of Goddess Durga are ready. Their resilience and dedication will allow devotees to witness the grandeur of the festival, despite the hurdles.