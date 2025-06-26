Rain batters Nagpur, NMC’s Fire Brigade swamped with emergency calls

Advertisement



Nagpur: The city of Nagpur witnessed relentless rainfall from the morning of June 25 till late in the night, triggering several incidents of tree collapses and waterlogging, particularly in low-lying areas. The situation kept the Fire Brigade of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on its toes throughout the day.

According to officials, water entered several houses in Krishna Nagar, Jagnade Square, and other low-lying localities, forcing residents to seek immediate assistance. Fire Brigade teams were also called to clear fallen trees from various parts of the city, including Nandanvan Main Road, Medical College Road near Skin Ward, Gandhi Square, Mount Road, Sadar, Mangalmurti Square, Subhash Nagar, and at the Reliance Jio Petrol Pump opposite National Fire College.

Firefighters from multiple fire stations, including Lakadganj, Sakkardara, Cotton Market, Civil Lines, Trimurti Nagar, and Narendra Nagar, swiftly responded to the distress calls. The teams worked tirelessly to remove fallen trees, clear blocked roads, and pump out water from affected residences.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported during the incidents. However, the downpour disrupted traffic and caused inconvenience to commuters and residents alike.

The civic authorities have appealed to citizens to stay alert during the ongoing monsoon spell and report emergencies to the Fire Brigade Control Room for prompt assistance.