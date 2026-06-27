Published On : Sat, Jun 27th, 2026
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Rain Alert for Nagpur, Yellow Warning in Maharashtra

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Nagpur: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across several parts of Maharashtra, with Nagpur expected to receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms over the next few days.

The weather department has issued yellow alerts for parts of the state, while heavy rainfall is likely in Konkan, Mumbai, Thane, Pune and adjoining regions. Citizens have been advised to remain cautious due to the possibility of lightning, gusty winds and localized waterlogging.

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According to the IMD’s regional forecast, Vidarbha, including Nagpur, is expected to witness scattered showers with thunderstorms as monsoon activity strengthens over central India. Weather conditions may remain unstable over the next few days.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel during intense spells of rain, stay away from flooded areas and follow official weather advisories.

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