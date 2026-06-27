Bulldozer Action Nears for 53 Illegal Restaurants in Bajaj Nagar

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Nagpur: More than 50 allegedly illegal restaurants operating in the Shankar Nagar–Bajaj Nagar belt could soon face demolition after the Maharashtra Government rejected appeals against notices issued by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), clearing a major legal hurdle.

The affected stretch, one of Nagpur’s busiest food and nightlife hubs, includes restaurants operating on land owned by Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth (PDKV) and other plots where reservations and planning restrictions are in force. The Urban Development Department rejected the appeals after the Bombay High Court questioned the prolonged delay in deciding the matter.

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The issue is being heard by the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court following a Public Interest Litigation filed by Dr. Lalit Harode, Aseem Baodia and Mrudula Phadke, who alleged that unauthorized restaurants in the area have led to persistent traffic congestion, parking chaos, noise pollution, late-night disturbances and recurring law-and-order problems.

NMC had issued notices to 27 establishments in 2016 under Section 53 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act. However, the proceedings remained stalled after the restaurant operators obtained interim relief from the State Government. Civic officials informed the court that the number of restaurants in the Shankar Nagar–Bajaj Nagar stretch has now increased to 53, intensifying concerns over encroachments and public inconvenience.

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Restaurant owners have sought permission to intervene in the case, requesting that no coercive action be taken without giving them an opportunity to be heard. NMC has assured the High Court that demolition will not begin immediately and that the mandatory 15-day notice will be served before any action is initiated.

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