Rahul re-allotted bungalow in Lutyen’s Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been re-allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow, a day after his Lok Sabha membership was restored as per the directive of the Supreme Court.

Rahul Gandhi was reinstated as a Member of Parliament on Monday after the Lok Sabha secretariat issued a new order. The new order effectively withdraws the previous one that had led to Gandhi’s disqualification from his parliamentary position following his conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ case.

Advertisement

His official residence has been the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow in the national capital since 2005. He had vacated the house on April 22, a month after his conviction, in which he was awarded a two-year sentence by the court.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement