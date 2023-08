“The second leg of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to begin from Gujarat to Meghalaya,” says Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole.

The first leg of the Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra ended on January 30 had begun in in September last year and culminated in Kashmir more than 130 days later after covering 12 states and two Union Territories, gaining much traction.

