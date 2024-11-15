Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi on Vidarbha tour on Nov 16, 17

Advertisement

Nagpur: Star campaigners and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will be in Vidarbha to address public meetings to be organised as a part of party’s campaign for Maharashtra Assembly elections to be held on November 20.

This is the first visit of Priyanka Gandhi to Vidarbha in this Assembly poll. Rahul Gandhi had addressed meetings in this part of Maharashtra recently. Though the programme of both these leaders is not confirmed yet, media reports said, Rahul Gandhi will visit Chimur on November 16 and address a public meeting for the Maha Vikas Aaghadi candidates.

Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to visit Wadsa in Gadchiroli district on November 17. Despite her own election in Wayanad, Kerala, Priyanka Gandhi has decided to tour Maharashtra for campaign meetings.