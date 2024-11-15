Investment fraud: Shopkeeper dupes 347 persons of Rs 1.85 cr in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Police in Nagpur have launched a manhunt for Kishor Prabhakar Amrutkar, the 45-year-old owner of Prabhav General Store in Old Bagadganj area of the city, who is accused of defrauding hundreds of people in an investment scam totalling over Rs 1.85 crore.

According to police sources, Amrutkar, a resident of Plot No 146, Vrindavan Nagar, KDK College Road, Nandanvan, allegedly operated a chit fund and recurring deposit scheme under which he promised investors high returns. Between January 11, 2022, and October 20, 2024, he collected a total of over Rs 1.85 crore from 347 individuals, assuring them 10 percent interest on their investments.

According to police officials, Amrutkar gained the trust of his victims by consistently paying out the promised returns in the early stages of the scheme. However, after amassing the substantial sum, he stopped disbursing interest and failed to refund the invested amounts, leaving his clients in the lurch.

Following a complaint lodged by the victims, Nandanvan Police registered a case under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita against Amrutkar. Police officials are conducting a thorough investigation into Amrutkar’s activities and are seeking his immediate arrest.

A detailed search operation is underway, with police appealing to anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward. The case may be handed over to the Economic Offences Wing for further probe.