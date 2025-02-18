Rahul Gandhi Seeks Conversion of Defamation Case into Summons Trial to Present Historical Facts on Savarkar

Pune: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has moved a special MP/MLA court in Pune, requesting the conversion of a summary trial in a defamation case against him into a summons trial. The case stems from Gandhi’s alleged defamatory remarks about late right-wing leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

In an application filed through his lawyer, Milind Pawar, Gandhi argued that his statements were based on historical facts, which require a thorough examination. He contended that the complainant, Satyaki Savarkar, has portrayed Savarkar as a key figure in India’s freedom struggle, a claim he seeks to challenge by bringing historical records before the court.

Gold Rate Tuesday 18 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,800 /- Gold 22 KT 79,800 /- Silver / Kg 96,900 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“The issue in this case revolves around determining certain historical facts that are contested. As such, the evidence will largely consist of historical material, necessitating an academic inquiry,” the plea states. Gandhi further argued that the case involves complex legal and factual questions that require detailed cross-examination, which is not feasible in a summary trial.

By converting the case into a summons trial, the court would allow an extensive review of historical records and enable Gandhi’s legal team to cross-examine the complainant more thoroughly. “The true account of Savarkar’s role in historical movements should be examined in detail before this court,” the application emphasizes.

Taking note of the request, Special Judge Amol Shinde directed the complainant to submit a response. Additionally, the court granted Gandhi a permanent exemption from personal appearances, except on the day of the verdict.

The defamation complaint, filed by Satyaki Savarkar, alleges that Gandhi has repeatedly made defamatory remarks about Savarkar over the years. A key incident cited in the complaint occurred on March 5, 2023, during Gandhi’s speech at the Overseas Congress event in the UK.

Satyaki claims that Gandhi knowingly made false allegations against Savarkar, causing damage to his reputation and mental distress to the complainant and his family. The complaint includes news reports and a YouTube video as evidence, highlighting Gandhi’s claim that Savarkar wrote about assaulting a Muslim individual—an event the complainant insists never took place.

The defamation case seeks maximum punishment for Gandhi under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and demands compensation under Section 357 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The court will now consider the application before deciding on the trial proceedings.