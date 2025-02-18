NMC Implements Heatwave Relief Measures for Citizens

Nagpur, 18th: To address rising temperatures and related health concerns, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) implements various preventive measures every summer to provide relief to citizens from extreme heat. In line with this, Additional Commissioner Mrs. Anchal Goyal conducted a review meeting on Tuesday (18th) regarding the implementation of the Heatwave Prevention and Control Program.

The meeting, held in the Additional Commissioner’s conference room, was attended by Deputy Commissioner Mr. Vijay Deshmukh, Medical Health Officer Dr. Deepak Selokar, Chief Sanitation Officer Dr. Gajendra Mahalle, Executive Engineer (Projects) Mrs. Alpana Patne, Assistant Education Officer Mr. Sanjay Dighore, and Nodal Medical Officer (Epidemics) Dr. Govardhan Navkhare, among others.

Every year, NMC implements the Heatwave Prevention and Control Program across the city. During the meeting, Dr. Govardhan Navkhare provided a detailed presentation on the program to Additional Commissioner Mrs. Anchal Goyal. She directed that drinking water be made available for citizens at bus depots, petrol pumps, markets, and other crowded locations through water tankers. Additionally, she suggested coordinating with market associations to designate specific locations for these facilities.

Further directives included:

Keeping all city parks open from 12 PM to 4 PM.

Sprinkling water on roads using tankers.

Installing green nets at key intersections.

Ensuring drinking water facilities for laborers at construction sites by coordinating with contractors.

Providing drinking water for street animals and birds at municipal buildings, schools, and gardens.

Setting up shelter homes for street animals with proper ventilation, with assistance from social organizations if needed

Installing mist cooling systems in various municipal buildings.

The meeting was also attended by Social Development Department’s Pramod Khobragade, Garden Department’s Sanjay Gujar, Water Supply Department’s Prakash Yamde and Narendra Bhandarkar, Disaster Management (Fire Department) officer Satish Rahate, and Slum Department’s S.S. Chomate.