Rahul Gandhi in Ladakh:China has taken away people’s land but PM says…

He said, “Here, the concern is, of course, China has taken away the land…people have said that China’s army has entered the area and their grazing land was taken away but PM said that not an inch of land was taken away, but this is not true, you can ask anyone here.”

India and China are locked in a lingering border standoff in eastern Ladakh for the past three years. Ties between the two neighbours soured following a deadly clash in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June 2020.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to Ladakh, was seen riding a bike to Pangong Lake on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi will pay floral tribute to his father and late former Prime Minister of the country Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary today at Pangong Lake.

The Congress MP drove to Pangong Lake on Saturday during his Ladakh visit weeks ahead of the polls for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC-Kargil). The Wayanad MP shared 10 photographs of his bike ride to Ladakh on Instagram.

