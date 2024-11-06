Rahul Gandhi: BJP Attacks Constitution Under Guise of ‘Development’

Advertisement

Nagpur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP and RSS during the Constitution Honor Conference held in Nagpur on Wednesday. He claimed that while BJP and RSS members can’t openly criticize the Constitution, they covertly undermine it. Gandhi stated that these groups use terms like “development,” “progress,” and “economy” as covers but aim to weaken the essence of the Constitution.

While visiting Nagpur, Gandhi first paid respects at Deekshabhoomi, honoring Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. In his speech at the conference, he remarked that Dr. Ambedkar’s words echoed the voices of millions, representing the suffering and struggles of the marginalized. Gandhi shared how Ambedkar was entrusted with drafting the Constitution, which would capture the voice of the Dalits and the oppressed.

Gandhi asserted that the Constitution is more than a book; it embodies the ideals of equality, respect, and dignity for all. He claimed that while BJP and RSS refrain from attacking it directly, they assault its values by attempting to erode it from within, equating this covert assault to “stabbing in the back.”

According to Gandhi, BJP’s and RSS’s approach is to attack the Constitution indirectly because they fear a direct confrontation would be too damaging to them. He warned that removing the Constitution would lead to the downfall of democratic institutions such as the Election Commission and public education and health services. Gandhi likened RSS and BJP’s actions to a fox attacking from behind rather than facing opponents directly.

He also emphasized the importance of caste-based census, a subject raised during the conference, viewing it as a matter of justice and equality. Gandhi argued that respect without rights, wealth, and opportunity is meaningless. Instead, he called for empowerment, allowing individuals to create their own dignity and self-respect.

संविधान से ही सरकार की अलग-अलग संस्थाएं बनती हैं। अगर संविधान नहीं होता तो इलेक्शन कमीशन भी नहीं बनता। संविधान से हिंदुस्तान का एजुकेशन सिस्टम, IIT, IIM, प्राइमरी एजुकेशन सिस्टम, सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन सिस्टम बना है। अगर ये हट गया तो आपको एक पब्लिक स्कूल, पब्लिक अस्पताल, पब्लिक… pic.twitter.com/QGZt90vnA2 — Congress (@INCIndia) November 6, 2024

