DPS MIHANcelebrated Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrated annually on October 31, commemorates the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a key figure in India’s independence and unification. To observe this day, DPS MIHAN organized an interactive session for Grades VIII & IX on the theme ‘Strength through Unity: A Nation’s Pride’ to instill the values of harmony and solidarity among the students. The session began with a brief introduction about Sardar Patel’s life and his vision for a united India. This was followed by a skit presented by Grade IX which was designed to promote discussion and reflection. Students were encouraged to share personal stories that exemplified unity in diversity. Many shared heart-warming experiences about friendships formed across cultural lines.

The session concluded with a pledge taken by all students to uphold the values of unity and integrity.

Students expressed their appreciation for the session and the values they learnt from the life of the ‘Iron Man of India’. Many indicated that they gained a deeper understanding of the significance of unity in a diverse nation and felt inspired to promote these values in their daily lives.

Overall, the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas session was a resounding success, leaving a lasting impact on students and reinforcing the message that unity is essential for a harmonious society.

