Rahul arrives in Parl for discussion on trust vote

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives in Parliament ahead of discussion on ‘No-Confidence Motion’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired the BJP’s Parliamentary Party meeting ahead of the no-confidence debate scheduled in the Lower House of Parliament today.

BJP national president and party MP JP Nadda were among those who attended the meeting.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Mansukh Mandaviya including other ministers arrived for the meeting. The Narendra Modi-led NDA Government will face a no-confidence motion in Parliament.

The no-confidence motion was moved by the opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A bloc and accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose parliamentary membership was restored on Monday will open the discussion on the no-confidence motion. A time period of 12 hours has been fixed for the discussion.

