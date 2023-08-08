Congress gears up for LS polls, appoints Observers and Coordinators in Vidarbha

Nagpur: In anticipation of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party has taken proactive measures by entrusting key responsibilities to its top leaders. As a strategic move to ensure effective preparations, prominent party members have been designated as Observers and Coordinators for specific constituencies in Vidarbha.

Former Minister Sunil Kedar has assumed the role of Observer, overseeing the constituencies of Wardha and Yavatmal-Washim. Dr. Nitin Raut, another ex-Minister, will be responsible for Chandrapur, Chimur, and Gadchiroli. Notably, the recently appointed Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, has been tasked with the vital constituencies of Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondia, and Ramtek.

These appointed Observers and Coordinators, in collaboration with the respective District Presidents of the Congress party, will embark on tours of their assigned constituencies. The tours are scheduled to extend until August 14 and will be facilitated by the participation of former Members of Parliament (MPs), former Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and former Corporators.

The others who have been given the responsibilities include Virendra Jagtap — Coordinator of (Nagpur), Virendra Warekar — Coordinator of Ramtek, Jia Patel — Coordinator of Wardha, Sanjay Rathod – Coordinator, Yashomati Thakur — Observer for Akola and Buldhana, Shyam Umalkar — Coordinator for Akola, Ranjit Kamble — Observer for Amravati, Nana Gawande — Coordinator for Buldhana, Mujib Pathan — Coordinator for Chandrapur, Namdev Kirsan — Observer for Gadchiroli-Chimur.

