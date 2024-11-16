Radisson Blu Nagpur Hosts Festive Cake Mixing Ceremony

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Radisson Blu Hotel Nagpur kicked off the festive season with a grand Cake Mixing Ceremony on 15th November 2024 at 3:00 PM. The event, a beloved tradition, brought together distinguished guests, culinary enthusiasts, and hospitality leaders to celebrate the joy and spirit of the holiday season.

Event Highlights

The ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including:

– Mr. Manoj Bali, General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel Nagpur, who highlighted the hotel’s commitment to excellence and festive cheer.

– Chef Nishant Junghare, Chef De Cuisine, led the ceremony with a spectacular blend of high-quality ingredients, showcasing his renowned culinary expertise.

– Mr. Rajesh Sonkusare, Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing, added his strategic vision to the festivities, emphasizing the importance of togetherness and celebration.

A Festive Tradition

The cake mixing ritual featured a vibrant array of fruits, nuts, and spices mixed by guests and participants under Chef Junghare’s guidance. This traditional activity symbolizes unity and harmony, setting the stage for the festive celebrations ahead.

Celebrating the Holiday Season

The event marked the beginning of a series of festive activities planned by the hotel throughout the holiday season. Guests can look forward to a variety of offerings designed to create unforgettable holiday memories.

Radisson Blu Hotel Nagpur, renowned for its exceptional hospitality and luxurious experiences, continues to be a preferred destination for celebrations and festive events.

The Cake Mixing Ceremony not only showcased the hotel’s dedication to its guests but also celebrated the spirit of togetherness that defines the holiday season.