20-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in OYO Hotel Room in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a tragic incident, the body of a 20-year-old girl, Ruchika Waghmare, was discovered in a room at the Nx Vilhaa OYO Hotel in Jaywant Nagar, Omkar Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Ajni Police Station.

Police sources revealed that Ruchika was dropped off at the hotel on November 13 by her friend, identified as Kongre. She had been unwell for several days, experiencing breathing difficulties and undergoing medical treatment. Her blood test report was scheduled to arrive today.

Today’s Rate Sat 16 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 74,500 /- Gold 22 KT 769,300 /- Silver / Kg 89,300/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Kongre reportedly visited her last night, bringing coconut water and milk, before leaving. When he returned to check on her at 8:30 AM the next day, he found her unresponsive.

The Ajni Police were immediately notified. A team arrived at the scene, conducted a preliminary investigation, and sent the body for postmortem examination.

Ajni Police Inspector Nichindra Tripathi confirmed the incident to Nagpur Today. He stated that the case is under investigation, and all possible angles are being explored to determine the cause of death.

The incident has left many questions unanswered, and further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.