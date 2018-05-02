Radisson Blu Begins Christmas Festivities with Cake Mixing Ceremony

Radisson Blu Hotel Nagpur initiated the preparation for grand celebration of Christmas on November 9th, 2019 with the ancient age-old “Cake Mixing Ceremony” which starts a few weeks before Christmas and is known to welcome Christmas and New Year. Everyone at the hotel considers this ritual to usher in the festive season, the good tidings, happiness with lots of Christmas cakes and New Year surprises.

Everyone participated with full enthusiasm and excitement in the cake mixing ceremony on Saturday at Radisson Blu Hotel Nagpur giving Christmas celebrations a magical start. The guests staying at the hotel along with the well-known personalities of the city participated in the event and added more sweetness with their presence. Mr. Vikas Pal, Executive Assistant Manager Food and Beverage, Radisson Blu Hotel Nagpur expressed that he was very happy that such an event is taking place and exclaimed that making a cake is no quick and easy task, it’s an art.

Preparations begin months in advance. The first step towards making the cake is the mixing process, formally called the “Cake Mixing Ceremony”, a ritual religiously followed all over the world and said to be a harbinger of good times and happiness. The second being the fermentation- a period lasting for more than 15-20 days.

This is followed by the actual baking process. He said that you need to marinate the dry fruits to be used in the cake, by soaking them in liquor, brandy, rum and other spirits, flavouring agents and other taste-makers. The greater the duration of soaking, the better and richer is the end product. An interesting array of fruits such as raisins, glazed red cherries, orange peel, tutti-frutti, etc are used while preparing the cake. The Chefs of Radisson Blu Hotel Nagpur, headed by their Executive Assistant Manager Food and Beverage -Mr. Vikas Pal, took a select audience through the paces of the art of mixing them.

Mr. Manoj Bali, General Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel Nagpur said “Come December and one of the good things to look forward to is the Christmas season, along with a variety of plum cakes.

More so it is the love and togetherness with which everyone gets together for merry-making that makes it more interesting. It is believed that the more the number of people involved in stirring the mixture, the better and bountiful will the year ahead be. It is believed that cake stirring actually fulfils wishes.”