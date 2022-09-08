Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest Reigning Monarch, Dies At 96

Advertisement

Britain’s longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II died in Scotland on Thursday after a long-drawn battle with health problems since last year, the Royal Family announced. She was 96.

As doctors expressed their concerns about the Queen’s health earlier on Thursday, her family rushed to Scotland to be with the ailing Queen. Her grandson Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who had a public showdown with the Royals that led to their shunning of royal duties and titles, flew in from the US.

The UK monarch celebrated the 70 th anniversary of accession to the British throne in June this year. Her husband, Prince Phillip, died on April 9, 2021 just two months before his 100 th birthday.

