80-year-old woman dies of electrocution in Ganapati Mandal in Nagpur

Nagpur: A 80-year-old woman got a shock after coming in contact with a live wire outside a Ganpati mandal in Bhende Layout here, on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Kamlabai Revde.

According to police sources, accompanied by family, Kamlabai had gone to Bhende Layout Ganesh Utsav Mandal to take blessings of Lord Ganesh. Following the darshan, all the family members were trying their footwear back. During the same Kamlabai caught hold of an iron rod which was connected to live wire. Subsequently, she received strong jolt and fell on the ground. Kamlabai was rushed to nearby hospital. However, she dies midway, sources said.

Kamlabai’s family members have sought action against Bhende Layout Ganesh Utsav Mandal for negligence on their part.

In the meantime, Sonegaon Police have registered a case of accidental death and probing further.

